5 Influencer Marketing & remarketing techniques to generate maximum conversion

Influencer Marketing is one of the most strategic ways of connecting with the right target audience at the right time with an engaging story. This strategy follows the ideology of filling two needs with one deed. Basically, this marketing style manoeuvres endorsements from influencers who are also known as experts in their specific niche.

Civil Science found that 14% of 18-24 years old and 11% of millennials had bought something solely because of an influencer recommendation. Let’s take, for instance, your business idea is a product, let’s say a cosmetic product. You have successfully managed to use the influencer marketing technique and tractioned around 10,000 audiences by positioning your brand’s cosmetics as one of the finest in the market.

Howbeit, few out of the 10,000 people are not yet convinced or are not well informed about the amazing cosmetic products sold by your brand. Now, how do we convert them into leads to generate maximum conversions?

(Drumroll please) Let’s welcome the golden tactic, ‘Remarketing Technique’. In order to execute remarketing techniques for our product, we will first have to induce our audience to visit the brand’s website or engage with our social media pages.

At this stage, the influencer marketing technique has already provided a bank full of interested audiences, our aim is to convert them into leads.

How to identify and differentiate ‘our audience’? Here is what we do, first, we need to categorize the audiences based on the level of interaction with the brand.

There are five categories of audiences that we need to understand while executing the strategy, namely, page engaged audience, website viewed audience, add to cart audience, registered but not purchased audience, and converted audience.

So, the social media/web page engaged audience is the pool of audience that interacts with influencers’ social media posts and then lands on the brand’s social media handles/website. Here is where the cookies are captured by individual users on the respective advertising platforms.

From here on our job is to create the list of visitors and then retarget them towards our webpage again for the next action, i.e. purchasing the product, this clique of the audience is referred to as the website visited audience.

Around 10,000 people visited your website, out of them, 1000 people chose to register or sign in, they are called the ‘Registered but not purchased audience’.

Then around 500 people out of 1000 registered people take the action of adding the products to their shopping cart. They are known as the add-to-cart audience. This group of the audience takes multiple actions on your brand’s website like adding the products to the cart or wishlist, pageviews, sharing reviews etc.

Finally, about 100 people who have purchased the product are our converted audiences, this audience has crossed most of the stages of the remarketing funnel. Now to keep the converted audience loyal to the brand for the long term basis, we need to constantly upsell and cross-sell the brand’s products.

The final goal is to reduce the gap in the audience between each step of the funnel and increase the rate of conversion. This will be possible through constant and dedicated execution of the merged approach.

Through remarketing techniques we can strategically and structurally attract all the potential leads towards the brand by creating custom communication remarketing campaigns to reach users who have shown prior interest in your brand, products, or services. This is a surefire way to remind people of the brand offerings and swiftly guide them to the brand’s site and push them to complete the desired action of conversion.

To check how well the merged approach works, brands can always make use of ROAS (Return On Advertising Spend), a marketing metric that helps in finding out the efficacy of a digital advertising campaign.

This metric will help a brand in analyzing the success rate of the campaign that has been executed.

To conclude, this merged approach is specifically designed to multiply the rate of conversions and generate maximum leads. Influencer marketing facilitates tapping new customers, bringing popularity to the brand, and boosting engagement through their loyal and active followers. Then the remarketing strategy plays its magic in keeping the audience engaged with products/services and promises conversion. This way you can make the most of your investments in influencer marketing activities by nurturing the audiences through remarketing.

The article is authored by Vinay Babani of SRV Media.

