ABBY’s reveals Jury Chairs for 2022

The ABBY’s Award Governing Council has announced the Jury Chairs who will be judging ABBYs 2022, along with international judges.

Below is a look at the Jury Chairs.

Amer Jaleel is Group Chief Creative Officer and Chairman of the MullenLowe Lintas Group

As Global Creative Head of Unilever’s Lifebuoy business, Amer has contributed to the brand’s success over the past decade – in India and across the world. Spearheaded by him, Lifebuoy’s ‘Help a Child Reach 5’ initiative was named among the most effective campaigns in the world. Amer has built brands like Micromax, Olx, and Havells among others. He has also conceived and led the journey for Tata Tea’s ‘Jaago Re’ movement. His portfolio includes brands like Google, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Prudential and Bajaj Auto.

Ashwini Deshpande is the Co-founder and Director of Elephant Design

Some of the international Awards won by Ashwini are ReBrand100 (USA), A’Design (Italy), Worldstar (Germany), AsiaStar (Singapore), Lexus Design Award (Best of the Best). She is a part of Impact 50 Most Influential Women in Media. The Jury President at D&AD and London International Awards, she is also on the Jury at Cannes, One Show, New York Festival, Spikes Asia and Design for Asia. With Ashwini’s leadership, Elephant Design has been rated as a top Design Agency by ET Brand Equity. Elephant Design was also awarded “Design House of the Year” at Lexus Design Awards India.

Bobby Pawar, the Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas

Bobby has won more than 400 local and international metals. He was IAA India’s Creative Agency Leader of the Year (2021) and Campaign Asia’s Creative Person of the Year (2011) for India and South Asia. Consistently ranked amongst the most influential and creative people in India, Bobby has worked for seven years in the United States with long stints at Ogilvy, New York, and BBDO, Chicago.

Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise

Chaaya is one of the Indian digital industry’s leading lights. BC Web Wise is a pioneer among Indian digital companies with several successful cases in digital brand marketing. Major awards won include Microsoft Cyber Lions with a ticket to Cannes in 2005 and over 200 metals across The Abbys, DMAI Echo, Digixx Awards, Asian Consumer Effectiveness Awards, and National Marketing Excellence Awards.

Rahul Mathew is Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group

Under Rahul’s creative leadership, DDB Mudra became the first Indian agency to be crowned APAC agency of the year at Spikes Asia. Work from the agency has won 4 Grand Prix at Spikes Asia in the last 3 years. In 2019, DDB Mudra became the first agency in the world to win the D&AD Impact Prize Fund. According to the 2021 Campaign Brief Asia ranking, DDB Mudra Group is #3 in India. While the WARC 2021, ranking places the DDB Mudra group as the #1 Effective Agency in India and Asia. Apart from judging many prestigious award shows, Rahul is also the Jury President for Press & Outdoor at D&AD 22.

Rajdeepak Das is CEO & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett

Raj has built Apollo Eleven, a division of Leo Burnett, to find solutions. A team comprising of young IIT Aerospace engineers, social media influencers, musicians, product designers, and environmentalists came together with one common passion. Raj has won over 250 metals at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, Clio, Spikes Asia, Effies, and others.

