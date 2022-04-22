Agency Feature: The Communications Room

Who we are?

The Communications Room is a creative communications agency that was started in 2018 by Nikita Nikalje, with the aim of helping small and medium-sized businesses tell their brand story in an impactful way. We work across a diverse range of industries including hospitality, fashion, technology, and lifestyle. We build visibility and establish credibility for our clients. We create buzz, engagement and awareness for your brand, product, or business. With a passion for storytelling, we get your message seen, heard and felt by your target market. We believe in strategic, tailored campaigns that are results-driven.

What’s in the name?

Communication is an integral aspect of how brands or/and businesses are seen in the world. People have become immune to advertising, and hence the way to reach your audience is to strategically communicate with them and create an experience around it. Hence, The Communications Room was born.

What we do?

Social Media Management

Content Creation

Public Relations

Influencer Marketing

Brand Positioning

Media Relations

Crisis Communications

Digital Marketing

Why we do it?

We are passionate about helping start-up brands tell their story. With over 3.5 years of experience in marketing and communications, our speciality is brand exposure and refining brand consistency. Cultivating communications processes and getting your brand message to your intended audience using unique methods and means is the key to success. People need to see the value of associating with your brand and spending time with you, and we love working with brands to strategize the best way to accomplish this goal.

How we evolve?

We started off as a small agency working with predominantly wedding planners and photographers, as we expanded, we realized we had the capabilities and expertise to work with brands and businesses in other sectors, predominantly hospitality and lifestyle. Today, we are an established agency with 20 employees and over 35 clients. Over the course of 3.5 years, we have worked with 100+ brands in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Need of the hour

People need to understand how dynamic social media and PR are, how fast-paced, and ever-evolving it is, and there is a need to constantly change and update with time. The same strategy that worked last month, might not work in the next, and hence it is important to constantly be involved in effective communications.

We learned the hard way

You lose some, you win some. You could put out your best work, and work wonders but sometimes it just doesn’t work out.

Did we just share that?

“Can we post 3 posts per day, for the same price, it’s not that much work, it’s just posting a photo with a caption, it’s simple.”

They work with us

ConnectED technologies, Archana Rao, Good Fettle, The G Story, Joshi House, Keiba, Radio Bar, Ostaad, Estella, and more.

Industry as we foresee

Everything is going digital, today it is not only important to have a digital presence as a brand but also as an individual. Hence, any and every business/brand/individual in the future will need social media and PR to be heard in the world.

A day without internet

A day without the internet is 100% needed, so we can all switch off, detox and indulge in some much-needed self-care.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes, we are always looking for passionate and creative brand strategists, and graphic designers.

