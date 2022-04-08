Amazon Specials hosts an unboxing experience in the metaverse for OnePlus launch

The OnePlus 10 series launch campaign in collaboration with Amazon Specials reinvents a popular content genre and ushers in a modern-day virtual experience that blurs the horizons of the real and digital world with an unboxing experience set in the metaverse.

Unboxing videos have been an integral part of cell phone launches. In an attempt to take this trend to the next level and stand out amidst the clutter, OnePlus India in association with Amazon Specials launched the OnePlus 10 series in the Metaverse.

Created on Decentraland, Viewers can create their own character and enter the metaverse to make their way into the unboxing experience through the coordinates -25,69. The launch campaign is ingrained in the essence of catering to the enthusiasm around this launch and creating an experience that appeals to online and offline, fans, alike.

The OnePlus 10 series has been one of the most anticipated phone launches this year, with features such as 2nd Gen Hasselblad camera, 80W SuperVOOC charging, and more. Tech enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for this phone to be unboxed, and the metaverse experience intends to suffice the eagerness for this launch through an affair, viewers have never experienced before. With this launch, Amazon Specials intended at creating a launch experience that does justice to the cell phone’s features.

Viewers are virtually able to experience all the new features of the OnePlus 10 Pro firsthand, interact with the launch, and be a part of the excitement. With the Metaverse launch, Amazon Specials has managed to penetrate the much-spoken about virtual space, taking their engagement with fans and followers to the next level.

