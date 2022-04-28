Average price per ad decreased by 8% y-o-y: Meta Q1 2022 Report
The Meta Q1 2022 Report highlights active usage of apps owned by Meta, the network’s standing in terms of revenue generated, and the advertising revenue affected by headwinds.
In Q4 2021, Meta expected headwinds to both impression and price growth, driven by uncertainties such as increased competition from other apps Apple’s iOS changes and its impact on ad targeting and measurement, macroeconomic hindrances such as inflation, and supply chain disruptions impacting advertiser budgets, and exchange rates of foreign currencies.
The impact of these headwinds is visible in the reduced ad price growth but has not had a severe impact on the ad impressions comparatively. Daily active usage has had a stagnant growth in this quarter. Here are the key highlights from Meta Q1 2022 report:
- Family daily active people (DAP) was 2.87 Bn on average for March 2022, an increase of 6%
- year-over-year
- • Family monthly active people (MAP) was 3.64 Bn as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 6%
- year-over-year
- • Facebook daily active users (DAUs) were 1.96 Bn on average for March 2022, an increase
- of 4% year-over-year
- Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.94 Bn as of March 31, 2022, an increase of
- 3% year-over-year
- In the first quarter of 2022, ad impressions delivered across the Family of Apps increased by 15% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 8% year-over-year
- Capital expenditures including principal payments on finance leases, were 5.55 Bn USD for the first quarter of 2022
- Meta repurchased 9.39 Bn of the Class A common stock in the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2022, Meta had 29.41 Bn USD available and authorized for repurchases.
- Headcount was 77,805 as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 28% year-over-year
Family of Apps (FoA) includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services*
