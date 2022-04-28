Bert Labs names Iwin D’Mello as Marketing and Communications Manager

Iwin D’Mello will be responsible for managing the marketing mandate and communication strategy for all the units of Bert Labs and will report to Bhavana Mittal, Executive Director & Chief Growth Officer.

Bert Labs, a global new age deep tech company, solving the world’s challenges by ensuring efficient use of available resources through its patented AI-IoT technologies, has announced the appointment of Iwin D’Mello as Marketing and Communications Manager.

Iwin will lead and manage marketing mandate including PR, communication strategy, digital and branding for all the business units for Bert Labs and responsible for media connects, planning both internal and external communication under the able leadership of Bhavana Mittal, Executive Director and Chief Growth Officer at Bert Labs.

Commenting on Iwin's appointment, Rohit Kochar, Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO, Bert Labs, said, "At Bert Labs, we drive the work environment with a precision of a space shuttle. Iwin will play the essential role, bringing in her views to share Bert storytelling. We are building one of the most admired global brands around Bert Labs, around Bert Products, Bert Platforms and we will look towards Iwin to help us share our success story at building an Indian innovation led institution, within India and other markets."

Welcoming Iwin to the fold of Bert Labs, Bhavana Mittal said, “Bert Labs is growing stronger every day with key team members as we are adding a remarkable set of marquee clients. We are looking forward to Iwin to further build the brand through various marketing channels, not only in India but also internationally and translate the good work we do for our clients in reducing their carbon footprint, energy efficiency and sustainability to larger audience.”

Talking about her new role, Iwin said, “I am humbled and honoured to take up a role at Bert Labs. Bert Labs develops energy saving and sustainability solutions which are industry agnostic and make a significant difference to the environment. It is an experience of a lifetime to be part of this journey with exponential learning and growth. My earlier experience with the leading technology companies in B2B space has helped me to prepare for this role. I am here to amplify the results envisioned by the founder and company leaders to enhance the vision and work towards the momentum.”

