Carat India appoints Megha Jain as Vice President – Planning, South

Megha will focus on new business development and growth for Carat across the Southern market including Bengaluru and Kochi while overseeing the agency’s existing clients. She will report to Anita Kotwani.

Carat India has appointed Megha Jain as Vice President – Planning, South. She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, of Carat India.

As per the mandate, Megha will focus on new business development and growth for Carat across the Southern market including Bengaluru and Kochi, while overseeing the agency’s existing clients.

In her previous roles, Megha has driven effective brand building through strong media strategies and communications for FMCG brands like Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Amul (GCMMF), to name a few. With over 15 years of experience in the media industry, she has led integrated media planning and strategic thinking, focusing on digital transformation for clients and their businesses. She has also been instrumental in spearheading communication planning for clients.

Megha Jain added, “I am extremely excited to join the Carat family. It is a great opportunity to work with a diverse portfolio steaming from data, technology and healthcare across global and local markets. I look forward to collaborating with partner agencies across the dentsu network, drive growth under Anita’s leadership and work with some of the best minds in the country.”

Comments