Digimaze wins the Performance Marketing mandate for Superkicks & Hush Mattress

Digimaze has partnered to take charge of designing campaigns and engaging audiences, amongst other duties.

Digimaze bagged the Performance mandate for Superkicks and Hush Mattresses. Superkicks is India’s premium sneaker and streetwear brand that offers a wide range of sneakers. Hush Mattresses is the country’s most recommended mattress brand.

According to Superkick’s mandate, Digimaze was partnered to take charge of designing campaigns and engaging audiences on its website using performance marketing. This move will boost Superkick’s ability to offer some of the best sneakers not just on their website but also in other market spaces.

Hush Mattresses is a brand that is known to supply different types of mattresses, from memory foam to orthopedic mattresses. Digimaze will primarily focus on creating performance marketing strategies that will help Hush Mattresses build its digital presence while collecting its own customer base and diverting them to its website along with a fast-moving marketplace like Amazon.

Vatsal Rajgor, CEO and Co-founder of Digimaze states, “Digimaze is delighted to win mandates for Superkicks and Hush Mattresses. With this win, we intend to make Superkicks synonymous with sneakers and streetwear in India. This is possible only by the adoption of innovation, tech and intensive research methodologies which will achieve incredible results. With Hush Mattresses, we plan to establish a strong presence of the brand on Amazon and help it scale its operations and increase its revenue.”

Sangeet Paryani, CEO of Superkicks states, “Digimaze is an agency which is known for its well-defined expertise in terms of performance marketing strategies and building brand presence online. Given the fact that we operate in a niche industry, our aspirations in the agency are to adapt and tweak their approach for us. We anticipate the results to be better than our expectations.”





Comments