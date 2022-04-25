Elon Musk to acquire Twitter in a $44 billion deal

Twitter Inc’s board has accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy out the company for a $44 billion cash deal on Monday, enabling him to make Twitter private and unlock extraordinary potential with the platform

Earlier this month, Elon Musk made an offer to the Twitter board with a letter addressed to Bret Taylor, Chairman of the board.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.

However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.

As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.

Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.” said Musk

Elon built on the acquisition conversation with Tweets advocating the need and importance of Twitter going private

Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

The board however adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, also called the “poison pill”, to block Elon Musk’s buyout plan

Elon on the other hand stayed on course displaying how he would shape the future of the platform

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

In an effort to add more volume and seriousness to his offer, Musk listed three sources of funding for the offer in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The first two would be loans from investment bank Morgan Stanley and other banks, worth $13 billion and $12.5 billion, respectively. The third source was described as an equity commitment of $21 billion from Musk himself. That portion of the funding was less clearly spelled out, though it carried the strong implication that parts of Musk’s own stake in Tesla, the electric carmaker he runs, could be put on the line. (Source – The Washington Post)

Reports suggest that the Twitter board met Elon over the weekend to discuss the deal at length and on Monday 25th April 2022 the board finally accepted his offer to buy out the company at a cost of $54.20-per-share deal amounting to a sum of $44 billion cash

Hours before the official announcement, Elon Musk had tweeted

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

He also shared his quote from the official press release on Twitter

How it all started – A Quick Timeline

March 25th, 2022

Elon Musk ran an interesting poll on his Twitter handle

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.



Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

April 4th, 2022

It was revealed that Elon Musk had bought 9.2% stakes in Twitter on March 14th, 2022. The Move made him the single largest shareholder of the company. The Stock spiked up 27% the day the news went public.

April 5th, 2022

Musk started seeking public opinion on Twitter

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced his appointment to the board

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”, replied Musk.

Twitter Founder expressed his excitement about Elon Musk joining the board

I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it.



Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team. https://t.co/T4rWEJFAes — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 5, 2022

April 9th, 2022

Elon Musk became more vocal about issues that were plaguing the platform in his opinion

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content.



Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

April 11th, 2022



Agrawal tweeted about Musk’s decision to not join the board and updated the public

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

April 14th, 2022

Elon Musk made the best and final offer

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

April 21st, 2022

Musk revealed his sources of funding behind the offer

April 25th, 2022

The Board accepted the offer, completing Elon Musk’s quest to take Twitter private

