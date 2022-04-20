How Snickers India’s Hunger Ka Royal Solution campaign leveraged influencers

The case study explores how Snickers India popularized their India-specific variant – Kesar Pista through an integrated digital campaign, focusing on the royal-ness of the flavor.

Summary

Taking their ‘You Are Not You When You Are Hungry’ ahead for their newly launched Kesar

Pista variant, Snickers India launched their “Hunger Ka Royal Solution” campaign. The

activation was in line with the brand’s new flavor which consists of the royal spice – Saffron or

Kesar, and the premium nut – Pistachio, bringing together a combination that is adored by

Indians.

Creative Idea

Snickers India positioned the campaign around Holi, when the ‘fun’ element and the ‘royal’

element blend perfectly together – in the form of colours and indulgent and delectable mithaais.

The brand collaborated with influencers, who in their own unique way interpreted what ‘Royal

Hunger’ looks like.

Execution

As part of the campaign, Snickers India, collaborated with leading influencers such as Srishti

Dixit, Mallika Dua, Funcho, and Ankush Bahuguna. The creators were briefed to share what

their royal hunger looks like – in their own, fun and witty ways.



Each of the influencers showed what their ‘Shahi Tantrums’ look like and how Snickers Kesar

Pista helps in curbing this hunger.



Further, the brand launched an Instagram filter that would overlay the users’ photos with a royal

outfit and jewels turning them into historic, royal personalities. The influencers tried on the filter

and created engaging content around the theme of Royal Hunger.

Results

The Campaign garnered over 2 Mn Views with an average engagement rate of 8.09% across all the assets

Comments