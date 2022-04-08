Infographic: LinkedIn shares The Great Reshuffle & the power of a Unified Brand

During The Great Reshuffle being experienced by employees and employers, companies need to reach internal talent and end users, both, with their communication. This infographic by LinkedIn highlights a unified approach.

The professional industry is going through ‘The Great Reshuffle’. A substantial percentage of employees are considering moving out of their current jobs and remote working is now a suitable option for several companies. In this infographic, LinkedIn highlights a blended content journey that can cater to multiple stakeholders and potentially make an impact on the ecosystem.

The infographic spells out the fundamental elements that can help brands multiply their ROI, facilitate brand building and create a presence on the platform that resonates with the professionals, and builds familiarity and trust.

Talent touchpoints, customer touchpoints, and blended touchpoints – the infographic aligns these elements that can be integrated into the marketing strategies to create brand awareness, garner video views, and engagement on organic posts, and optimize ad formats to reach relevant audiences.

Marketers can strategize their plan of action by going through the pointers below and aim to garner results such as a 90% CTR increase in talent campaigns and exposure to consumer brand messages, and a 138% increase in CTR of talent campaigns with a 32% decrease in cost per click.

