Madison Media appoints Vinit Kumar as Vice President

Vinit Kumar as Vice President, Madison Media Plus will be based in Delhi and will report to Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus.

Vinit has over 16 years of experience in all facets of media ranging from Integrated Marketing Communications, Strategy, Digital Marketing, and Analytics. Prior to joining Madison, he worked with Zenith Media, Mindshare, Lintas Media Group, and HCL.

This will be his 2nd stint with Madison, previously, he was a General Manager in the Agency’s Delhi and Kolkata office handling ITC. Apart from his Bachelors’s and Masters’s degree, he has upskilled by acquiring a Post Graduate Diploma in General Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and Digital Marketing & Communications from MICA.

Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus, said, “We’re glad to have Vinit back on board. Having worked for various FMCG segments, he brings a wealth of experience to Madison. I am confident that we will be able to take our Delhi office to the next level with new business and continue to delight the existing clients.”

Vinit, on joining Madison, said, “I am excited to be joining Madison Media back and look forward to contributing to the organization in my new role and responsibilities. My hopes and expectations are high as I look forward to the challenges and opportunities Madison Media and its clients will provide me and unlock our clients’ growth by leveraging data, tech, and talent.”

