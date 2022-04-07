Marketing Camp by Social Samosa – BFSI Edition

Social Samosa launches the first edition of Marketing Camp – a knowledge-sharing initiative that will focus on in-depth analysis and create conversations, around the marketing trends seen in a given sector. Register for the BFSI edition now.

How much have we spoken about the ever-changing and ever-evolving nature of the Advertising & Marketing industry? Especially since digital got added to the mix. Or should we say, since digital started to get segregated into Social Media, AI, Web 3.0, Open Web, and a lot more with each aspect being as important as the previous one?

As the Advertising & Marketing truths continue to redefine themselves, we at Social Samosa, attempt to unearth how these changes impact the core marketing function of a given industry.

Marketing Camp by Social Samosa in our endeavour towards understanding the ground-level impact of new technology, trends, and best practices. How is this different from any other conclave out there? Conclaves while helpful, need to focus on multiple topics and industries. Marketing Camp, on the other hand, will pick one industry each month and attempt to discuss its nitty gritties in greater detail.

The theme for the first edition of the Marketing Camp is BFSI.

BFSI is one of the most exciting spaces right now – be it the crypto boom or the new-age FinTech brands targeting millennials or traditional brands adding digital to the purchase funnel. Marketing a BFSI brand entails many new aspects & Marketing Camp will be addressing those.

Here are the details of the first edition:

Date & Day: April 14, Thursday

Time: 3 PM – 6 PM

The BFSI Marketing Camp will cover topics such as FinFluencer Marketing, BFSI Spends & Trends, Marketing crypto without marketing crypto, and a lot more.



