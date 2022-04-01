Meta introduces Shortcuts on Messenger

Messenger introduces shortcuts, a new command system that will enable users to communicate on the go and have access to more pop-culture references and features.

Messenger introduced shortcuts, a new command system to help supercharge the messaging efficiency. For instance, users can enter the @everyone on Messenger on iOS and Android to grab the group chat’s attention. When one starts a message with @everyone, all participants in the chat will be notified. @everyonecan be used for group reminders, impromptu get-togethers, or when one needs to gather the brain trust to crowdsource an answer to a time-sensitive question.

Sending a message with /silent enables users to send a non-urgent pop-up notification, allowing the receiver of the message to view it at their own convenience.

In the coming weeks, Messenger will also be introducing several new shortcuts that will help users up their efficiency for both practical and entertainment purposes.

/Pay which is coming soon to iOS and Android, for users in the US will make it easier to send and receive money in one-on-one Messenger chats. Users can type /pay to send or request money securely without fees.

/gif shortcut coming soon on iOS will allow users to find and send the perfect GIF. /shrug & /tableflip which will be coming soon to iOS will help users add the old-school text-based tableflip and shrug emojis.

The platform aims to introduce more features and shortcuts to Messenger soon.

