Meta plans to expand WhatsApp Chatbot to help Indian SMBs scale online

Meta launched the Meta Business Coach tool on WhatsApp a few months ago across India and now it plans to expand the tool within the region.

Meta shared today that based on the feedback, the company plans to expand the reach of the chatbot in India in the coming months. The tool is available in English and Hindi, and there are plans to launch it in additional languages in the coming months.

Built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, the Meta Business Coach is a free-to-use, low-data-cost educational tool that users can interact in a conversational way. SMBs have access to automated, self-paced lessons that skill them on how to establish a presence in today’s ever-evolving digital economy. SMB owners can access resources that can help them learn how to reach and engage with customers on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. India is among the first countries where the tool has been launched.

As a free curriculum tool, it features step-by-step courses and tutorials as well as infographics, videos, and audio clips. The learning material is recommended based on the user’s needs and queries, with an option to navigate the curriculum via the menu. The content was created to assist business owners with multiple queries – from how to create attention-grabbing business pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, to how to use Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate effectively with clients.

Archana Vohra, Director – Small & Medium Business (India), Meta, shares “Across metros and smaller towns, India lives and connects on WhatsApp. When we thought about expanding our existing business skilling efforts, we couldn’t think of a more powerful solution than one on WhatsApp. As more small businesses rapidly move to online in India, we understand how critical timely and easily accessible business skills become for them to unlock growth. We hope the Meta Business Coach will be their partner along this journey, providing training that they need through their mobile phones.”

Neharika Sethi Mehra, Co-Founder, Tilohri, mentioned “I found the Meta Business Coach extremely useful and insightful. I was pleasantly surprised at how the content was not just text but was supported with pictures and emojis that make it interactive and engaging. It is a perfect tool for beginners as well as experienced players! Extremely user-friendly and the multilingual option makes it easy to use for those who prefer

