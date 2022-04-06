Mindshare India elevates Ruchi Mathur as Chief Growth Officer

Mindshare India has announced the elevation of Ruchi Mathur as Chief Growth Officer is effective immediately; she will be based out of Gurgaon and report to Amin Lakhani, Chief Executive Officer – Mindshare South Asia.

Ruchi Mathur, who was previously Head – Client Leadership, Mindshare North & East, will now be responsible for expanding growth metrics for Mindshare India through new business development and unlocking growth opportunities within existing businesses. Along with Mindshare, she will closely work with the GroupM leadership to scale in partnerships, and capability offering and drive Mindshare’s growth agenda.

Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “Ruchi is a passionate leader and has a proven record of driving excellent business results within the Mindshare group, in the North and East especially. She is instrumental in boosting operational efficiency for helping our clients achieve their objectives. With more than two decades of media expertise, Ruchi brings in a unique set of perspectives and skills that will help hone our strategic direction and grow our organization. I am looking forward to her continued contribution within the system and am confident that with her expertise, we will continue leading towards client delight.”

Ruchi Mathur, Chief Growth Officer – Mindshare India said, “I am thrilled to take over this new role at Mindshare. At Mindshare, our aim is to continuously focus on strong and sustainable “Good Growth”, while creating an impact for our brands, consumers, and society at large. I would like to thank team Mindshare for believing in me and look forward to this opportunity to continue transforming our client businesses.”

Comments