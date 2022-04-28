Mixed Route Juice bags the social & digital media mandate for Chili’s Grill & Bar & Paul India

Mixed Route Juice will provide effective content designing and bespoke communication strategy for Chili’s Grill & Bar & Paul India. The account will be handled by the agency’s Delhi team.

Mixed Route Juice has recently bagged the creative and digital media mandate for Chili’s and Paul India, from Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd. The mandate win is a result of a multi-agency pitch.

Delhi-based, Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s leading casual dining restaurant franchise companies. Stellar holds the master rights for development and operations for iconic brands like Chili’s Grill & Bar®, PAUL, It’s Just Wings, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s etc. across India.

Through this association, Mixed Route juice aims to bolster both the brands by providing strategic content design, manifesting creative ideas and strengthening the brand’s digital storytelling, along with its media duties like media planning, social media and creative development.

Also, the agency will be responsible to enhance these brand’s existence and strengthen their digital presence. All the services will be executed from the agency’s Delhi office.

Talking about the win, Amrita Sharma, co-founder and creative head at MRJ, said, “Stellar Concepts have seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last few years. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of the leading F&B power houses of the country and aim towards providing customized and effective campaigns across multiple cohorts and segments. Chili’s Grill & Bar® and PAUL both have a devout customer following and invite a lot of fanfare amongst their regulars. Both these brands have inherently distinct brand personalities and we will for sure do justice to the overall image with our campaigns.”

Payal Singh, Head of Marketing, Stellar Concepts India said, “We look forward to a successful partnership with MRJ to further communicate our amazing story, distinct product. We believe that this partnership will add value to our brands and fuel our growth in India by helping us to penetrate deeper into the consumer market and take this association to the next level.”

