Paritosh Srivastava takes on additional charge at Publicis Worldwide India

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi adds to his name and takes the additional charge of helming operations at Publicis Worldwide India

Publicis Groupe India announced that Paritosh Srivastava, the current CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will now also helm the operations at Publicis Worldwide India. Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett who were overseeing Publicis Worldwide India, move into a Groupe advisory role and BBH leadership role respectively, as announced by the Groupe earlier.

The changes reiterate the Groupe’s focus and investment on its strong, iconic creative agency brands, ensuring creative excellence, effectiveness, and market leadership for its clients. Publicis Worldwide is a founding creative agency brand of the Groupe and enjoys strong equity built over the years with its clients in India.

The appointment will further dial up Publicis Worldwide’s offerings and spectrum of expertise in the marketplace, with technology, experience and data-fuelled creative solutions that help clients stay ahead of the curve, in a platform world.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “Paritosh is a proven and accomplished leader and under his leadership, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won large and coveted mandates, navigated the pandemic judiciously and taken the agency to a position of strength. He has also played an important role in the success of Publicis Worldwide in India for many years and is very familiar with its culture, talent, and key clients and hence was a natural choice. I am confident that his appointment will benefit our clients, business and people immensely.”

Paritosh Srivastava said, “This is a huge honour and Publicis Worldwide is very close to my heart. I have spent 8 wonderful years of my professional life in the agency. I look forward to working with its hugely talented teams, to bring in world-class, truly impactful solutions for our trusted and respected set of client partners. In the competitive backdrop of today, clients need communication solutions that impact business and are truly dynamic, bold and data-driven. Publicis Worldwide is a powerful brand for the Groupe globally, we will ensure that we maintain its impeccable reputation and make it future-proof in India.”

Publicis Worldwide India works with a roster of clients such as Citibank, Zee, Heineken, SKODA, Linen Club, Times Television Network, Ferrero, Enamor, HDFC Mutual Funds, and Kalpataru among others.

