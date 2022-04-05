Prakash Nair named as President & HOO, Ogilvy Gurugram

Ogilvy India announced the elevation of Prakash Nair to President and Head of Office, Ogilvy Gurugram, as Shouvik Roy moves on to the next chapter of his career.

Prakash Nair has been with Ogilvy for 19 years. Prior to his move to lead Ogilvy Gurugram, Prakash was Associate President at Ogilvy Mumbai, leading stellar, new-age work across a large portfolio of clients including all of Mondelez, Tata Motors, and BP Castrol.

Prakash Nair, said, “After having led some big brands, the opportunity to be part of Ogilvy Gurugram and drive the growth story for Ogilvy India presents a new challenge. Also, personally, to me, Ogilvy Gurugram has been the benchmark for the great craft. I’m extremely excited to start my new chapter at Ogilvy here.”

Shouvik Roy, said, “The past two years at Ogilvy were straight out of a thriller. I came in to lead the office just before the pandemic and it was a joy to see how everyone came together to support and grow during such uncertain times. Here, I had the opportunity to work with the finest minds in the industry. As I step away from the advertising industry – I can clearly see that this was the best job in the industry I could have had. And am happy that I made this journey – it was a truly remarkable one. I go away from here as an Ogilvy fan, pretty much as I came in.”

Kunal Jeswani, CEO, Ogilvy India, said, “One of the great things about Ogilvy is the wealth of talent in the company. It’s been wonderful to have had Shouvik’s energy in Ogilvy over the last few years and we are deeply grateful to him for his time with us. As Shouvik moves on, Prakash Nair will take on the role of President and Head of Office, Ogilvy Gurugram. Prakash is a champion of great creative work and has been instrumental in driving some of our most modern, integrated and award-winning work over the past few years. Loved by his clients and colleagues, I’m sure Prakash will bring his own distinct leadership style to the role and bring the full impact of Ogilvy to our clients in Delhi.”

Comments