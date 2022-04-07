Rediffusion elevates Pramod Sharma to National Creative Director

In his new role, Pramod Sharma will lead the creative team and drive the next phase of growth for multiple brands under the Rediffusion umbrella.

Rediffusion has enhanced its creative leadership by elevating Pramod Sharma to the position of National Creative Director. He was Executive Creative Director, Mumbai before his promotion.

In his new role, Pramod will lead the creative team and drive the next phase of growth for multiple brands under the Rediffusion umbrella with a focus on further cementing the creative value proposition across all disciplines – creative, media, health, digital, and design.

Pramod Sharma has been credited with the creation of the iconic ‘Tata Motors Ace Gold Campaign’ that helped the brand catapult from a mere commercial vehicle to an icon of the transport industry.

Pramod joined Rediffusion 7 years ago and has played a pivotal role in some of its highly acclaimed work, especially for State Bank Of India, SAB TV, Parle Products, PGIM, Exide, TVS Tyres, Shyam Steel, and the creation of investor education campaigns for Nippon India Mutual Fund. This is Pramod’s second innings at the agency.

Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion said, “In the past year, our focus has been to build a strong business foundation, strong client partnerships, and bring back Rediffusion’s past glory. We want to focus on building great brands and elevate the agency ranking to the Top 5, therefore it is imperative for us to re-establish a strong creative reputation to maximize our ability to create work that works and wins for our client partners. Pramod is a great creative leader who has worked closely with me at Dentsu too. He will closely work with me, Navonil Chatterjee, Kalyani Srivastava, and Rajendra Gupta to take the agency to higher pinnacles”.

“At Rediffusion, as we head into our 50-years celebration, there is a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm. We have been hiring some very fine talent over the past year. More recruitments are in the pipeline. We are looking at a whole lot of new-age formats that clients desire, and we deliver. Rediffusion 2.0 is about customer joy at every touchpoint of the brand’s journey. My job is to make creatives that bring happiness and satisfaction to our clients’ consumers through messaging that is cut-through, and highly memorable”, adds Pramod Sharma.

