Spikes Asia Case Study: How the Netflix campaign for Red Notice drove 19 Mn+ impressions in 3 days

This case study explores how Netflix India merged the enthusiasm of an offline experience with online amplification to create a thrill for Red Notice, in line with the Bollywood fervour in the country. The campaign won a Bronze at Spikes Asia 2022.

The case study includes details and insights to the social media amplification of the title’s launch and an on-ground experience that replicates the Red Notice heist.

Brand Introduction

Netflix is an OTT streaming platform known for creating and curating content for viewers globally. Netflix has been in the digital limelight in India, driving conversations for their content roster, and also for the intended impact created with their titles. Every big release strives to tap into the expectations of Indians who’re culturally conditioned to Bollywood’s idea of bigness – while aiming to stay true to their brand ethos.

So, to promote Red Notice, the heist movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, Netflix wanted to weave together a memorable narrative, and create conversations by making a pop culture worthy moment come to life.

Summary

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot & Dwayne Johnson, Red Notice is a slick heist movie. The brief was to leverage the star power (global + local) to position Red Notice as an unparalleled movie event while leaning into its various themes to create conversations around the story of the film.

Agency

22feet Tribal Worldwide

Creative Idea

To create buzz post the launch of Red Notice, Netflix decided that they didn’t just want to tell people to go watch the movie. Instead, experience the heist itself.

So, the OTT platform created a pop-up shop with drool-worthy items, that people could have for free. But only if they could steal them without getting caught.

Execution

Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, any other social media platforms

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, any other social media platforms Digital: SEO, ad words, ad placements, etc

Event set-up: A Shop was brought alive in a 3000 sq. ft. retail space in one of Mumbai’s malls, Phoenix Palladium. The space was guarded with lasers, sensors, secret codes, CCTV cameras, alarms, and security associated with Heist movies. Prizes included goodies, tech delights, movie merchandise, and most importantly – three precious gold Faberge eggs with exclusive rewards inside.

Announcement promo: A promo was launched to introduce the shop to the fans and was shared far and wide by content creators like Abish Mathew, Kumar Varun, Mermaid Scales, Javed Jaffrey, and Prashasti Singh.

Announcement amplification: Jaaved and Prashasti were used to create ‘How to Steal’ tutorials, dialling up the fun and intrigue. The duo was seen dodging multiple security measures at the Red Notice Shop in an attempt to steal the Faberge egg – failing at stealing but winning at bringing home the fun quotient.

Event visibility: As the shop went live, fans, celebrities, and influencers tried their hands at stealing from the Red Notice Shop, giving us hours and hours of fun content which were used to create daily engagement videos. For their slickness, many smooth criminals made it to a daily compilation of Most Wanted Thieves. While many other funny, but valiant attempts by amateurs saw themselves become a part of the Epic Fail package. Netflix also got Javed Jaffrey and Abish Mathew to give fun commentary over our highlight reel, making people’s attempts at stealing look even more entertaining.

Results

With 100k+ participants raking goodies worth 5.5 Mn INR in 36 hours, the Red Notice Shop became Netflix’s most participated on-ground event globally

The shop left an online mark driving 19 Mn+ impressions on Instagram in 3 days

It was covered by Indian publications (CNN-News 18, ET Times, Financial Express, and Miss Malini) and International publications (Campaign Brief Asia, LBB India & APAC) garnering earned media worth 10 Mn INR

Red Notice Shop won a Bronze at Spikes Asia

Quotes

Debashish Ghosh, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide shared, “We love movies and live our dreams through them. The dreams of playing the same role as our favorite stars. So we made it real for the fans by giving them an unexpected leg-up. For a movie breathing heist every second, we created a shop for stealing every second. Stealers, keepers as long as you don’t get caught. The experience leaves an indelible mark and lodges Netflix & Red Notice in your memory for good.”

Editor’s Note

Awards & accolades such as Spikes Asia have often played an integral role, in bringing some of the most intriguing and impactful campaigns from around the world, to the front. While as an industry, we have a certain idea of which were some of the most amazing campaigns, there is often a knowledge gap as to how did these campaigns come into existence? What went behind making the campaign? What were the steps taken to execute and eventually distribute it?

Spikes Asia Case Studies is a small attempt by Social Samosa, towards understanding what goes behind making a winning campaign? First in our series is Stayfree’s It’s Just A Period, which won a Silver at Spikes Asia 2022. We then uncovered The Unfiltered History Tour by Dentsu Webchutney and Vice Media.

Watch this space as we add the case studies to more campaigns from India that won big at the awards.

-Saloni Surti

