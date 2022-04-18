Alia Ranbir – Much-awaited brand creatives for the much-awaited wedding

alia ranbir wedding brand creatives

The long weekend wasn’t quite a weekend one as details of the Alia Ranbir wedding came out. Fans and brands both celebrated the occasion with memes, wishes, and funny brand creatives.

For the past couple of days, all Bollywood and netizens could talk about was the much-anticipated nuptials of Alia-Ranbir. With just rumours around the topic, the internet was abuzz about the wedding celebrations of the celebrated couple. So naturally, when the wedding bells finally jingled, the internet couldn’t stay calm and in came the Alia Ranbir wedding brand creatives.

Right from memes to wishes, brands and fans had their own unique way of congratulating the newlyweds.

Be it Amul’s ever-quirky way of chiming in on the matter, with their iconic Amul characters as Alia and Ranbir or McDonald India’s way of declaring burger and fries as the ‘Jodi of the year’ – brands went all out to show their joy on the celebration.

Many more brands hopped on the Alia Ranbir wedding bandwagon with witty brand creatives integrating their products and services.

Here’s a look at some of the Alia Ranbir wedding brand creatives we came across.

Durex

Ola Cabs

Dabur India

Bumble India

Swiggy

Dunzo

Manforce India

Spotify India

Indigo

Tinder India

Kamasutra Condoms

Shaadi.com

Zomato

Netflix India

Disney + Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video India

If you think we skipped on your favourite Alia Ranbir wedding brand creatives, then let us know in the comments down below.


