Twitter adopts limited duration shareholder rights plan

Twitter Rights Plan

Twitter, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”). The Board adopted the Rights Plan following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter.

The Rights Plan is intended to enable all shareholders to realize the full value of their investment in Twitter. It will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders.

Also Read: Elon Musk refuses to join Twitter Board, AMA with employees canceled

The Rights Plan does not prevent the Board from engaging with parties or accepting an acquisition proposal if the Board believes that it is in the best interests of Twitter and its shareholders.

The Rights Plan is similar to other plans adopted by publicly held companies in comparable circumstances. Under the Rights Plan, the rights will become exercisable if an entity, person, or group acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more of Twitter’s outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board. In the event that the rights become exercisable due to the triggering ownership threshold being crossed, each right will entitle its holder (other than the person, entity or group triggering the Rights Plan, whose rights will become void and will not be exercisable) to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, additional shares of common stock having a then-current market value of twice the exercise price of the right.

Article Source


You may also like:

Snapchat introduces Campaign Lab in Ads Manager
Twitter follows Facebook's foot steps, rolls out In-stream Video Ads
How to enable Customer Reviews for Services on LinkedIn Profile
#ItStartsHere in Hyderabad with Ratan Tata and KTR with THub
Facebook announces developments to improve shopping
Facebook Marketplace gets a face lift

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Pinterest WooCommerce

Snapchat Dynamic Stories

Clubhouse dark mode

Elon Musk Twitter Board

Meta Horizon Worlds

Twitter image descriptions

Facebook Reels

YouTube filters