VIP bags unveils its ‘Pyaar Wahi Par Soch Nayi’ campaign timed with the upcoming wedding season

VIP Bags has upped the style quotient yet again through its campaign titled ‘Pyaar Wahi Par Soch Nayi’. With this campaign that features Bollywood diva, Vani Kapoor as its brand ambassador, VIP Bags, aims to highlight its all-new wedding collection of fashionable, cutting edge, swag-worthy range of travel bags made for today’s young and discerning travelers.

VIP Bags, the renowned luggage brand that is credited with designing bags synonymous with style has consistently won the hearts of millions and continues to be the leading Indian travel brand. After the success of its previous campaigns, the brand has upped the style quotient yet again through its campaign titled ‘Pyaar Wahi Par Soch Nayi’. With this campaign that features Bollywood diva, Vani Kapoor as its brand ambassador, VIP Bags, aims to highlight its all-new wedding collection of fashionable, cutting edge, swag-worthy range of travel bags made for today’s young and discerning travelers. The campaign aims to highlight the typical Indian society stereotype with progressive forward-thinking messaging.

Marriage is one of the key triggers for investing in luggage, the advertisement highlights the captivating identity of VIP Bags through its brand new collection that is high on quality and style. The brand has picked up insight on how the woman is barraged with blessings which put unnecessary pressures on her right from day one of her new life such as – Keep your husband happy, give us the good news soon, hope you have a boy. Through this film, VIP Bags aims to bring in a much-needed shift in people’s perspective of doing away with such unnecessary pressure and enabling the young bride to settle easily into her new home. The film while highlighting the Fresh wedding collection for the 2022 season also takes on this social issue which is long prevalent in Indian society and engages viewers to sit up and think. It brings an honest and relevant story in front of society and strengthens the notion that change is the only way forward. Travel and see the world and so what you like are the core messages that resonate through this campaign.

According to Mr. Praful Gupta, Vice-President, Marketing, VIP Industries Limited, “With the wedding season upon us, while touching upon the ceremonial aspects of the occasion, we at VIP Bags wanted to stand for something real and more meaningful with this campaign. The message in the TVC reverberates with the inner voice of every woman in the present-day empowered world. As a brand with a great legacy, we’ve always been the first choice for travel bags over the years, and this messaging, it also showcases our progressive and forward-thinking. We roped in Vaani Kapoor for this campaign keeping in mind her ambitious & free-thinking youth appeal. She certainly resonates with the audiences with her natural charm and traditional, yet modern approach. We’re confident this campaign will touch the hearts of millions.”

The ‘Pyaar Wahi Par Soch Nayi’ campaign is positioned with the onset of the wedding season, at a time when people are planning their honeymoons and other vacations and stepping into their new life forward. The TVC captures the emotions of a new bride while she is all set to embark on a new journey and tells women not to succumb to undue pressures after getting married. The TVC showcases Vani Kapoor as a new bride as she epitomizes the outlook of a young Indian woman towards marriage and highlights the unjustifiable pressures that new brides have to submit to.

Comments