Volkswagen India pens down a heartfelt note to celebrate #PoloLove

Volkswagen Polo bids adieu to India, the brand known for its deeply human and heartwarming ads gave the fans a very special closure.

To start with, Volkswagen changed its Twitter handle to Polo for 24 hours on 6th April 2022. The hatchback spoke to its fans and lovers one-on-one; reacting to their pictures and celebrating shared memories.

🛑ATTENTION🛑

It's been 12 years and Polo’s journey so far has been nothing but legendary. Now, as it gets ready to set hearts racing for maybe one last time, we want Polo to speak for itself. DM, comment and have a heart-to-heart. The stage is all yours, Polo. #PoloLove — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 6, 2022

Polo hugged India like an old friend before saying “Auf Wiedersehen”.

The hatchback penned a heartfelt note that tugged at heartstrings in every possible manner. The note starts with “roads are beautiful but they all end somewhere”.

"Until next time, Volks!" – Polo



Polo shared something with us that we simply couldn't help but share it with all of you.

Here is what the legendary hatchback had to say.#PoloLove #VolkswagenPolo pic.twitter.com/9My4AosCv1 — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 7, 2022

The hatchback talked about its journey in India and thanked every single person involved in the process – the engineers, the dealerships, the service team, and most importantly, the customers and the fans.

Looking back at the last 12 years, Polo candidly accepted that it arrived in India just as a hatchback but it felt like it’s leaving as the most loved hatchback.

And people went everything from teary to heart-eyed over this letter. The responses were extremely personal and intimate, to an extent where people almost forgot that Polo is “just a car”.

The audience spoke about their first drives, the number of kilometers they have driven with the hatchback, gave Polo nicknames, and shared what the hatchback means to them and their families.

Polo is not just a Machine it's an Emotion 💯🥺🔥.The Volkswagen Polo holds a special place in the hearts of all hatchbacks drivers for it's phenomenal turbo engine Every enthusiast should drive this beast because it is Enthusiast car in real sense Love for VW POLO WILL NEVER GO https://t.co/CEwyrZhnQF — Jithumon.K.S (@KJithumon) April 7, 2022

I doubt India will get a hatchback like this in the next 5 years… — Sudarsan (@SMitra2007) April 7, 2022

This letter brought tears in my eyes, VAG you are doing a fantastic job by biding a grand farewell to your most loved car rather than just half-heartedly axing it, TBH this discontinuation reminds me of ~2013 when the old Honda Civic was axed — Aryaan_aneerudh (@AAneerudh) April 8, 2022

I've not seen a better way to announce discontinuation of a car. Also, the team that is handling #VW's twitter handle has done a good job.



Will be fun working together at @v3cars. @volkswagenindia https://t.co/Ow6g9Ply8t — Jagdev Kalsi (@jagdevkalsi) April 7, 2022

My first car. Purchased in 2011. Owned it for almost 9 years. One of the safest cars on the road. Too many memories. The kind of joy it brought can't be described. Still my favorite, esp the GT version. — Alex Daniel (@BikerBaba81) April 8, 2022

Man, never thought a car would make me cry — Varun Tyagi (@vitviki91) April 9, 2022

#PoloLove 2011 model still going strong for us, my parents love alot! The Thump!! Can't say will miss you as still strong for us..What #Beetle did to #Volkswagen in world #Polo did to #VolkswagenIndia in India!! Danke! — Raj (@indiego883) April 8, 2022

I loved the last line “until next time:)”. Very hopeful to see you again in few months #PoloLove — Yogesh (@yogeshb18) April 8, 2022

With this humane gesture, Polo managed to steal hearts even when it waved goodbye. This legacy left by Polo might help Taigun and Virtus the siblings from the other segments.

I am overwhelmed by the love I gathered in these 24 hours.



As I move on, I pass my legacy to my siblings, who I know will carry it forward.



Until next time.



Playfully yours,

Polo.



#PoloLove — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 7, 2022

