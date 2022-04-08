Yellophant Digital wins digital mandate for Siyaram’s Oxemberg

Yellophant Digital will be responsible for social media marketing and website planning as well as developing social media strategies for Oxemberg.

Yellophant Digital obtained the 360- degree digital mandate for Oxemberg, a men’s fashion clothing brand from the house of Siyaram. The agency will be responsible for social media marketing and website planning as part of its digital duties. It will strive toward developing creative social media strategies, right from ideation to its execution.

Oxemberg concentrates on excellence in newer styles, fabrics, manufacturing methods, and quality standards. The brand constantly comes up with garments, colour patterns, styles and clothes that keep up with the ever-changing trends of the fashion industry, especially in the men’s segment. The agency will be responsible for amplifying the brand’s presence on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Yellophant Digital also intends to harp on Influencer and PR activities in the future, along with overall management of the brand’s digital presence.

Prashant Awasthi, Marketing Head – Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd said, “I’m looking forward to working with the Yellophant team. We were most impressed by the vision they had for our brand. They are masters of their craft and know how to make brands stand out from the rest. We are thrilled to kickstart the project and our entire team is looking forward to a successful collaboration with Yellophant Digital.”

Preksha Seth, Co-Founder, Yellophant Digital said, “We’re glad to have a clothing brand as big as Oxemberg onboard. Coming from the Siyaram group of family, our team is more than pumped to get started and work with the Oxemberg team. The enthusiastic response from the entire Oxemberg team during our pitch gave me an insight that this partnership will bear fruit in the coming months, and we are excited to put our strategy into action and create something exciting across all platforms.”

Comments