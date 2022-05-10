Adani Group partners with WebEngage to streamline customer engagement

WebEngage announced that it will be working with the portfolio of companies of Adani Group to streamline its data-driven consumer engagement efforts.

WebEngage will power six consumer-facing businesses of Adani Group in their digital transformation journey. The companies include Adani Airports, Adani Gas, Adani Electricity, Adani Wilmar, Adani Realty, and Adani Capital.

WebEngage will work closely with Adani Digital Labs to help the group companies organize customer data, develop analytical dashboards and drive 1:1 personalized engagement to deliver the intended customer experience across the web and mobile properties.

Avlesh Singh, Founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, “We are truly excited about the possibilities, given the scale of the Adani Group. This engagement is a testament to WebEngage’s proven prowess in serving enterprise customers with the scale, security, and ease of adoption/time to value.”

WebEngage works to help consumer businesses engage and retain customers while also helping them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform, a personalization engine, and an omnichannel campaign orchestration system.

Comments