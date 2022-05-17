Art-E Mediatech bags digital technology partner mandate for Pidilite Industries Limited

Art-E Mediatech will design, develop and manage the digital platforms for the multiple brands like Fevicol Design Ideas, Dr. Fixit, One Pidilite, ICA, Dr. Cipy, Industrial Products & the Pigment business

Art-E Mediatech has won the Digital Technology partner mandate for Pidilite Industries Limited. The agency will be responsible for building a strategic and streamlined digital brand experience for Pidilite.

Asa part of the mandate, Art-E Mediatech will design, develop and manage the digital platforms for the multiple brands & products like Fevicol Design Ideas, Dr. Fixit, One Pidilite, ICA, Dr. Cipy, Industrial Products & the Pigment business.

“Art-E Mediatech is a valuable and strategic partner and shares our quest of delivering industry-leading brand experiences across platforms”, said Vinay Subramanyam, Chief Marketing Officer at Pidilite Industries Limited. He further added, “Art-E Mediatech’s capabilities to understand various user journeys of our customers and translate them into an effective outcome-based digital experience is what we are looking forward to.”

Preetesh Chouhan, the Chief Digital Officer at ART-E Mediatech said, “We are delighted & thrilled to partner with Pidilite, which is a consumer-centric company committed to quality and innovation for decades. Over the years we have built a strong reputation in the areas of digital experience solutions & delivery and we’ll be utilizing our full-stack capabilities in building a cutting edge digital brand experiences for Pidilite customers & partners.”


