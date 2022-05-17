Blink Digital launches Web3 vertical

Blink Digital’s new vertical will foray into the decentralised world covering Meta, NFTs and Web3 applications

Riding on the rise of NFTs & Metaverse, Blink Digital announced its foray into the Decentralised world that will cover Meta, NFTs and Web3 applications. The integration of virtual reality and augmented reality with social media is laying the foundation for the open and transparent ecosystem to connect and interact with each other. This move is in alignment with their vision to bring the best to the brands and enhance the connectivity between brands and audiences. This agency foresees 300% of the rise in revenue as they foray into the new vertical.

Blink Digital has launched some of the successful NFT projects and Metaverse activations on platforms such as OpenSea, Rarible and Decentraland. They were the brains behind the very successful OnePlus 10 model launch on Amazon in Decentraland. Leveraging blockchain technology, the agency has helped materialise numerous to sell and trade NFTs. They have been providing end-to-end services from strategy and development to deployment and promotion to the brands. The agency is working as a guiding light for brands to make an early stage impact of NFTs and Metaverse and to become a trendsetter.

Talking about venturing into the new Vertical, Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology at Blink Digital said, “The idea of bringing three-dimensional experiences had started with VR devices and it has come full circle with the innovations and advancements like Web3 and Metaverse. The buzz has already concluded that the newly found virtual world is inevitable. Blink Digital lies at the intersection of creativity, innovation and the power of the internet, so our foray into Metaverse focused marketing came naturally to us. The team at Blink has always challenged the status quo and keeps innovating to serve the best to our clients. We have already started working with a few brands for their NFTs and Metaverse campaigns. We believe that metaverse will play a notable role in the next decade of advertising and we would like to be ready before it becomes highly democratised both in terms of creation and monetization opportunities.”

In the last few months, Blink Digital has seen 100% of growth ensuring great revenue momentum from web3 vertical. In terms of the new mandate wins, the client has grown by 60% this year.

