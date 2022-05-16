Vasim Rakhangi will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India and focus on spearheading integrated media strategy to the agency’s existing clients across the regions.

Carat India has appointed Vasim Rakhangi as Associate Vice President – Strategy for North and East. In his new role, Vasim’s core focus will be to spearhead and deliver integrated media strategy to the agency’s existing clients across the regions. He will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

Vasim has over 11 years of experience in Media and Research. He has led multiple brands on integrated media strategies that focus on both traditional as well as Digital media. Prior to this, Vasim has worked for conglomerates in the FMCG sector like Mondelez, GCPL, Marico as well as broadcasting brands including Star Plus and Star Sports. Besides having a career in media, Vasim is an avid traveller and thoroughly enjoys playing cricket & cooking.

Carat has always been relentless in ensuring media drives strategic value for clients by challenging the norms and designing innovations which deliver growth. With Vasim joining as Associate Vice President, this is the fourth key strategic leadership hire for the agency in recent months; bringing a fresh perspective, increased impetus, and proven expertise to deliver on well-known brands in the Indian market.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “With his extensive experience and passion, Vasim will help our clients stay ahead of the curve, especially as he helps them demystify the complex digital media landscape. One of his focus areas will be, to translate the disruption of video and the future of measurement to the consumers’ dynamically changing needs and, how the role of data, privacy, and technology impact their business. Vasim’s remit in our North market will encompass Phillips Domestic Appliances, Microsoft, Mastercard, Havells, and the DS Group amongst others, as he also works with our local teams to drive growth for both North and East markets.”

Vasim Rakhangi added, “With the kind of transformation taking place within the media landscape in India, Carat’s framework seamlessly blends in with the rapidly changing environment. It has always focused on building deeper relationships between people and brands in order to design campaigns which truly resonate with people and drive impactful results for clients. It is indeed a privilege to work with Anita and lead regions with so many great opportunities to bring this to life in partnership with such powerful brands. I am really excited and look forward to contributing towards the growth of the clients.”

