Case Study: How Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Netflix release campaign took an integrated approach

Netflix generated buzz around the release of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi on the app, through an integrated marketing campaign that garnered 10Mn+ views.

This case study explores how Netflix, released the acclaimed biopic; Gangubai Kathiawadi with an integrated marketing campaign created by White Rivers Media.

Category Introduction

One of the most accelerated industries in India, the OTT sector seems to have come of age.

Currently, India has around 40 SVoD (subscription video on demand) services and over 102 million paying subscribers, according to Deloitte’s TMT Predictions Report 2022. The OTT sector accounts for 7-9% of India’s entertainment space and is expected to reach $13-15 billion over the next decade. The audience is on a new staple digital diet, and to lure them, video streaming apps are tapping into big Bollywood and Hollywood releases.

Brand Introduction

Netflix is a popular OTT platform best known for curating and creating content for viewers across the world. Netflix was launched in India in January 2016. Ever since it has been in the limelight for driving conversations with its impactful content roster and big releases.

Objective

The campaign was aimed at releasing the Gangubai Kathiawadi, an acclaimed biopic on Netflix.

Agency

White Rivers Media

Campaign Execution

Teaser

The OTT platform introduced Gangubai to the Indian OTT screens, beginning the journey with a teaser to kick off the release week.

Countdown

Two more countdown teasers were created to sustain the anticipation to keep viewers on the hook, before a “Watch Now” announcement confirmed that Gangubai Kathiawadi is available on all personal screens.

Transition Mural

Netflix then took to the streets of Gangubai’s beloved city in the form of a “transition mural”, her visage adorning the suburb of Bandra.

Influencer Collaboration

Fan-favourite influencers also took over this celebration in their signature styles and brought it closer to the online audience. Creators Mrunal and Anirudh can be seen reliving the passion, hurt, and innocence of ‘Meri Jaan’ – a romantic song from the movie.

Gangubai Rules Corporate World

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s timeless characters were also reimagined in a corporate setting. The video showcases creator Aparna Tandale as Gangubai in an office, where the HR is Raziabai and the CEO is Karim Lala (played by Ajay Devgn in the movie).

Results

Views: 10M +

Likes: 600K +

Comments: 5K +

Comments