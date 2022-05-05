DDB Mudra Group appoints Aniruddha Deb as EVP and Head of Business – North

In his new role, Aniruddha will lead the integrated business between DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide in the North and report to Ashutosh Sawhney.

DDB Mudra Group has appointed Aniruddha Deb as Executive Vice President & Head of Business – North. In his new role, Aniruddha will lead the integrated business between DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide in the North office. He will report to Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner – North, DDB Mudra Group.

In his 19+ years of brand stewardship experience in advertising and marketing, Aniruddha has worked with global businesses like Unilever, Nestle, Wipro, Samsung, LG, HSBC, Vodafone, KFC, and Subway. He began his career with MullenLowe Lintas Group, where he rose through the ranks to lead Unilever’s detergents, oral care, and deodorants business in SE Asia, operating out of Thailand. After working with agencies such as Ogilvy, Publicis Groupe, and Cheil Worldwide, he took on a marketing role and served as Head of Marketing at Mobiistar. Here, he launched the Vietnamese smartphone brand in India, both online and retail. Aniruddha’s last stint was with Wunderman Thompson as Senior Vice President & Executive Business Director, where a major part of his role was as the Branch Head, ADK Fortune, Bangalore.

Speaking on Aniruddha’s appointment, Ashutosh Sawhney said, “The last two years have accelerated clients’ needs for ‘Through the Line’ consumer-focused marketing. The leaders for this hybrid discipline in our business are rare as they ought to have one foot planted in brand, human insights, and strategy and the other in digital, platform-out thinking. Aniruddha’s appointment is in sync with this growing need as he complements both these skill sets with aplomb and has a keen appreciation of what is effective, creative work. We’re excited to see what the future of this hybrid model at the group holds with him on board.”

Commenting on his new role, Aniruddha Deb added, “With the changing landscape of creative agencies and an ongoing digital transformation, only a few networks have truly been able to shape themselves as a truly integrated agency in India, and DDB Mudra Group is clearly one of them. What attracts me is the company’s constant endeavor to grow and build great brands through recognizable and effective creative work and the ability and eagerness to provide integrated solutions irrespective of the kind of business they hold. It really excites me to come on board and lead client partnerships across mainline and digital. I hope to play a significant part in the Group’s ongoing growth journey.”

