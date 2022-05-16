First Sight wins digital mandate for Star Struck

With this new mandate, First Sight will be at the forefront of digital branding, media buying and more for Star Struck, a cosmetic brand by Sunny Leone.

First Sight has onboarded Star Struck by Sunny Leone. A cosmetic brand for all the women out there, based out in India.

According to the mandate, the agency will implement digital marketing practices for the brand. The agency will be at the forefront of digital branding, media buying, planning, and campaign strategies across all social media handles.

The agency works with the clients to develop a brand’s digital presence that outlines the best way to connect and engage with their customers. The team of digital experts devises a customized plan that benefits the brands. The performance marketing experts will target the audience based on their insights, raise awareness, and generate conversions.

The Founder of Star Struck, Akshay Khirodwala said, “With evolving consumer patterns emerging regularly, we needed to partner with an agency that understands the evolving dynamics of the online market. With a well-established foundation in the digital sector, the digital agency is encompassing the brand’s way through a remarkable turning. The team is hardworking, determined to go the extra mile, and utterly committed to satisfying the brand”.

“A well-known celebrity has given First Sight the opportunity to run a cosmetic brand. First Sight is in awe of this opportunity. In a nutshell, the team is off to a flying start and thrilled to work for Star Struck by Sunny Leone. It is an exciting collaboration. The collaboration will result in significant contributions towards strengthening Star Struck’s performance marketing. The agency will add tremendous value to the partnership”.

