Here is what happened on Day 2 of Goafest 2022, knowledge sharing sessions and masterclasses

Goafest 2022 Day 2 saw a wide range of seminars that were star-studded with the likes of Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Kapil Dev, Anupam Kher, and SS Rajamouli along with the industry leaders.

Ending an eventful Day 1 of Goafest 2022 on a high note, an invigorating Day 2 started with scorching heat outside and a promising Goafest inside, at Grand Hyatt.

Day 2 of India’s biggest advertising festival, Goafest, commenced in a sporting way. It opened with a Knowledge Seminar presented by MX Player, witnessing India’s No. 1 Badminton Player and Two-Time Olympic medal winner, PV Sindhu sharing her thoughts on her career, practice sessions, wins, losses, lessons, experience, family support, and tournaments lined up for 2022 with Sameer Kochchar – TV Presenter, Actor and Anchor.

In the hearty conversation, she fondly recollected the commencement of her badminton journey, where her parents played a very crucial role. Moving forward, she emphasized on 2012 being a breakthrough year, where she questioned herself, ‘If they can do it, why not I?’, referring to her opponent who was an Olympic champion. Later, when Kochchar asked her about her on-court strategies, she said, “I visualize who I am playing against and discuss strategies with my coach.” She also mentioned the importance of learning from one’s mistakes and coming back stronger.

While speaking about winning Bronze and not Gold, she recalled her father calling and reminding her, “There is a lot of difference between getting bronze and standing on the podium than being in the 4th position.”

The conversation also highlighted aspects of her training, her time on-court and off-court, her journey, and all the tournaments that 2022 has in store for her.

After her insightful knowledge session, taking the stage next were artists Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal along with Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player talking about OTT Superpower – Freedom and Nuances of Creativity. The panelists spoke about how OTT has changed consumer behavior in regards to content and democratized content. “OTT has given a platform for creators to explore their skills and the exposure to international content made them pull their socks up, and I believe in the last two years, we did do that,” said Vikrant Massey.

Ali Fazal said, “Cinema must not die. Every person in the industry comes with the dream to be a part of movies and this dream always remains. Community watching must not be forgotten. While OTT shares a lot of stories, it doesn’t aim to make the viewer a couch potato,” upon asking if there is a sense of competition among the two platforms. Gautam Talwar said “OTT content is for personal watching. 95% of people watch on their personal phones. Only the elite audience will have access to Chromecast and television sets supporting the platforms and they are not necessarily the target always. Family viewing is far away for OTT or may never happen. There are chances that people wouldn’t want to sit with family and watch at all.” He further summed it up by saying “India is a time rich and money poor country and that is what we consider while targeting.” The insightful session was moderated by Atika Farooqui – Anchor and Creative Director.

Following this discussion, an engaging knowledge seminar, ‘How Brands win with Video Games’, by Disney Star with Sam Glassenberg – Founder & CEO Level Ex was presented, who talked about the potential of video games and how brands can reach audiences through this medium. In his trademark way of delivering meaningful insights, Sam stressed that the video game industry, this year, crossed the $200 billion mark and is reaching more people than ever; video games, today, are poignant platforms for brands. Further, he also shed light on the application of neuroscience in-game designs. Sam pointed to the significance of optimizing the placement of ads during games and creative ways of introducing them through an optimal time during the gaming period. He also spoke of the perils of gamification versus the importance of emphasis on real game design. Sam ended the presentation on a high note, explaining how game and gaming technology can assist even doctors and medical professionals in life sciences; he also demonstrated it by sharing a personal anecdote.

Post Lunch sessions commenced with Disney Star’s Knowledge Seminars showcased Menno Kluin – Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative USA, who spoke on Collaborative Creativity: Technology, Craft, People, providing the audience with a practical guide to creativity and ways to become a great creative department. He said, “It is important to start with the problem statement, then build the machine with an environment with great leadership and mindset as it determines the outcome, and finally, build up your people and play the confidence game.”

The session was followed by Disney Star presents Knowledge Seminars ‘What we here for? – To Win’ with Kapil Dev- Legendary Cricketer in conversation with Charu Sharma- Sports Broadcaster & Entrepreneur. The conversation began speaking with acknowledging The SuperPower Within, which was also the theme of the festival. Charu Sharma and Kapil Dev also discussed styles of leadership and what it meant to be a leader.

The day followed with Times Network presents Leadership Summit; starting with Rahul Shivshankar, Editor-in-Chief & Editorial Director – Times Now followed by Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in conversation with Navika Kumar – Group Editor, Times Network & Editor In Chief, Times Now Navbharat and the summit ended with a conversation between the recipient of Padma Shri Award and Indian Film-Maker SS Rajamouli and Award Winning International Actor Anupam Kher. Both shared anecdotes of defining moments in their lives. The discussion also revolved around their beginnings and how it contributed to their being, retaining humility and happiness in the face of trying times.



Day 2 also hosted masterclasses; the first one from Sharechat with Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Sharechat & Moj, Simran Gaglani, National Lead, Brand Solutions, Sharechat & Moj and Palkush Rai Chawla Director, Product Management – Sharechat & Moj throwing light on how creator economy is driving brand success. The second one from Google on YouTube Shorts sharing insights on how to reach out to consumers in a cool and brand new way through Shorts. The third one was on ‘The power of camera marketing’ by Prashant Halbe, Sr.Creative Strategist, Snap India, and the fourth and the last masterclass on Instagram for Business – A spotlight on creators & reels by Raghav Bir Singh, Strategic Partner Manager, India, Meta and Devendranath Bangi, Business Marketing Manager, India, Meta.

The day ended with Abby One Show Awards by Sony LIV and Abby One Show Awards by Pixis for Broadcaster, Public Relations, Design, Direct & Technology, Digital & Digital Craft, and Mobile categories. A total of 32 Broadcaster ABBYs, 19 Design & Design Craft ABBY’s, 40 Digital & Digital Craft ABBYs, 31 Direct ABBYs, 7 Mobile ABBYs, and 32 Public Relations, 16 Technology ABBYs, were awarded tonight.



