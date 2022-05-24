HiveMinds bags Digital Marketing mandate for Rupeek

Following a multi-agency pitch, HiveMinds will handle Rupeek, an asset-backed digital lending platform’s digital marketing responsibilities.

HiveMinds Innovative Market Solutions won the digital marketing mandate for Rupeek, India’s leading Gold Tech platform, following a multi-agency pitch.

Rupeek is an asset-backed digital lending platform founded by IIT Bombay alumnus Sumit Maniyar in 2015. Rupeek’s investors include Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, Bertelsmann, GGV Capital, VEF, and Lightbox. They recently recorded an annual disbursement run rate (ARR) of $1 billion in December 2021 making them the first ever asset-backed lending company to achieve this milestone in the fintech space. Currently, they serve over five lakh customers in over 55 cities across India.

Rupeek’s spokesperson commented, “Rupeek is the first brand that has digitized the entire process of obtaining secured credit against gold holdings, allowing users to get instant credit from the comfort of their homes. As we continue to grow and unlock gold backed credit for a billion Indians, digital marketing will play an important role in driving this momentum further via tech-led gold monetization (GoMon) in over 120 cities across the country. We are happy to partner with HiveMinds in this digital led growth.”

Expressing her delight on the association, Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds said, “Gold asset loan is a $2 Trillion opportunity in India. There is a massive consumer segment looking for access to cheap capital and monetization of gold assets that can be unlocked using digital marketing effectively. I am happy that we will be partnering Rupeek, in scaling and building India’s largest digital asset-backed fin-tech platform.”

HiveMinds is Bengaluru based full-service digital marketing company and consultancy with a specialization in performance marketing, display, e-commerce, and programmatic buying. They manage digital mandates for Dominos, MaxLife Insurance, BigBasket, CoinSwitch Kuber, and eCommerce mandates of brands like Crompton, P&G, Nivea, Saffola Honey, Sugar Cosmetics, ITC Dermafique, Sonata Watches, Stanley Black & Decker, etc. The company owns unique technology, tools, and data analytics methodologies that enable it to deliver outstanding results to its clients.

