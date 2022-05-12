Infinite Arcade ropes in Andrew Dubatowka as Core Contributor, Product Marketing

Andrew Dubatowka joins from visa where he spent four years as Senior Director, Global Marketing. In his new role, Dubatowka will oversee Infinite Arcade’s global marketing from the San Francisco Bay Area

Infinite Arcade, a blockchain platform built to launch the mobile games industry into the metaverse, announced the appointment of Andrew Dubatowka as Core Contributor, Product Marketing.

Dubatowka joins from financial services giant, Visa, where he spent four years as Senior Director, Global Marketing. A California native, Dubatowka will oversee Infinite Arcade’s global marketing from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Dubatowka’s 15-year marketing track record encompasses senior roles at IPG Mediabrands, and AdColony, which was acquired by Digital Turbine for $400 million. He has worked with leading brands and clients such as Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Google, Pandora, Charles Schwab, and Wells Fargo.

Andrew Dubatowka, Core Contributor, Product Marketing, said, “I’m super excited to join Infinite Arcade on a full time, permanent basis after working on the project as a side hustle for the past six months. The project is all about a firm belief in two things: the benefits that blockchain technology can bring to the games industry; and, through these benefits, that gaming will be the ramp that onboards hundreds of millions of people into web3. We’ve built an awesome community already but we’re still at a relatively early stage – so watch this space!”

Announcing the appointment, Şekip Can Gökalp, Core Contributor, Strategy, commented, “Securing a marketer of Andrew’s calibre for such an early-stage venture – and from one of the biggest financial services companies in the world – is really special for Infinite Arcade. It’s a testament to the fact we’re doing something transformative in the gaming space, which stands at an inflection point with the arrival of emergent technologies such as blockchain and NFTs. We’re building bridges that bring world-class gaming content to players who are invested in ownership and community, and Andrew is an important part of that.”

