Instagram shares the top trends & themes from the Indian Memeaverse 

The Indian Memeaverse on Instagram was dominated by trends like Comedy memes, #gujjumemes, #kgf2, ‘Choti bachi ho kya’ & more

Memes have become a pivotal part of pop culture on Instagram, and so the platform today shared the top trends and themes from the Indian memeaverse. This includes the dominance of comedy memes, the prominence of topical memes like #sharktankmemes and rise of regional memes like #gujjumemes and #tamilmemes .

Globally, with over 3million people following #meme, memes are the way people express themselves, to communicate who they are and how they feel at a certain moment. To discuss trends in memes, share best practices and celebrate meme culture, memers and creators from around the world came together virtually for the 2nd annual Global MemeCon (formerly known as Global Meme Summit), organised by Instagram.

Paras Sharma, Director of Media Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said, “Trends from the Indian memeaverse highlight how memes fuel culture and we’re glad to share them, so more people in the ecosystem understand the meme space even further. Now with Reels, memes have evolved from photos, GIFs, to short videos, and creative tools like Remix, collab and original audio, are helping accelerate creativity in memes all across India.”

Ankit Chauhan aka @oyeankit, a meme creator from Surat, who’s funny memes have traversed the internet and travelled internationally too, was one of the speakers at the global MemeCon. He said, “It’s great to see the meme community come together and chart the ways and means by which memes can be intertwined with culture even further. I was glad to be representing India at the Summit and highlight some of my memes that have travelled from Surat to San Francisco and beyond, on Instagram!”

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, BoAt, said, “Memes are an extremely interesting content format and are most representative of youth lingo and appeal. #SharkTankMemes is the perfect example, as people meme-d moments and dialogues from the show on Instagram, and pushed it to pop culture status. Creators are certainly flag bearers of this meme-language and I hope the trends from Instagram provide the structure for people, communities and brands to think about memes more intentionally.”

Top trends from the Indian memeaverse:

Most popular ‘meme’ types

Comedy memes

Crypto memes

Gaming memes

Astrology memes

Top followed meme hashtags in India

#funnymemes

#gujjumemes

#tamilmemes

#memesdaily

#marathimeme

Trending hashtags

#iplmemes

#telugumemes

#kgf2

#gujjumemes

#willsmith

Topical and cultural moments that created meme-storms

Choti Bachi Ho Kya?

Shark Tank India memes

Your accent is so sexy

Hera Pheri Memes

Mr McAdams

