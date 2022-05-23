Maruti Suzuki Arena releases #ArenaReelStar to own Reels as a domain

Maruti Suzuki Arena leverages Reels as a way to attract the audience and give them an opportunity to be a part of the narrative through the #ArenaReelStar campaign.

Maruti Suzuki Arena engaged with netizens, through a contest campaign that gave them an opportunity to create content for the brand with #ArenaReelStar. Through the campaign, the brand gives users a chance to experience stardom.

The winning entry will stand a chance to win a brand-new Swift, while the first runner up can win a smartphone. The second runner up can get their hands on Amazon vouchers. The Arena Reel Star campaign is focused on creating conversations through quality content, engaging with the consumers on a platform they’re actively present on – Instagram Reels.

With the #ArenaReelStar campaign, the brand gives its fans and followers an opportunity to create an entertaining Instagram Reel with any Maruti Suzuki Arena Car (Ertiga, Brezza, Dzire, Swift, WagonR, Celerio, Spresso, Alto, Eeco). The participants can then upload their Reel on Facebook and Instagram with #ArenaReelStar and tag the brand’s official handle in it.

With the contest campaign, Maruti Suzuki Arena manages to cut through the clutter, by interesting the consumer in the actual product. Further, the brand attempts to achieve quality consumer engagement, through an exciting contest and by seamlessly embedding itself in Reels and other short-form video platforms.

Through #ArenaReelStar Maruti Suzuki Arena has managed to give consumers what they need and communicate with the core target audience on the platform of their choice.

