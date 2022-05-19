Opinion: Artificial Intelligence – Will Robots ever become more creative than humans?

Japspal Khalsa, iD Fresh Food, talks about the impending takeover of Artificial intelligence and how this evolution has proved to be a benefit for the Graphic Designing Industry

E-payments, Google maps, chatbots in your food delivery app, the autocorrect suggesting you get while you are texting someone, and even the face unlock feature bundled with smartphones, the social media apps you scroll for hours, Alexa or Siri completing your command of turning on music system – every day we are surrounded by intelligent machines and devices programmed by humans, for the humans, through the implementation of science and engineering. That’s nothing but Artificial Intelligence (AI). What once was just an experiment by Neuroscientists in 1943, has quickly evolved and found its way into our daily lives. The ability to persistently bring a huge advancement in various industries globally, precisely by automating several processes with pinpoint accuracy is the reason why AI is known as ‘new-age technology’. AI has expanded into numerous creative fields, gradually entering the creative arena of the graphic designing industry with its cognitive abilities. It is helping humans make new kinds of art. The passion, the unique style, and perseverance, the emotions and feelings; the skills learned and acquired along with experiments and experiences is what create an artist. Many are questioning whether AI will suppress Human creativity, but truth be told, it can only do what it is programmed to do. Hence AI does not possess the ability to imagine and bring creativity to the table on its own. There wouldn’t have been Picasso, Vincent, and Leonardo if AI existed back then and had the ability to solely perform any creative job. In this ever-altering and ever-growing competitive world, the future awaits to behold those technologies that can simplify human work to a greater extent for enhanced efficiency, augmented services, minimization of mistakes, improved speed of operations, and nonetheless say, increased profitability. AI is here not to terminate people but to help them get better in doing what they do. Just as the invention of the camera completely changed the face of visual arts.

In the 21st century, designers have got various types of tools integrated with the features of AI. These tools have simplified the process of creating different types of artworks by understanding different design requirements on their own. AI searches for numerous designs from various sources and then proceeds to look for patterns that describe these designs. The AI then uses these patterns to create its own set of design standards, which it uses to create and upgrade new designs.

For example, the Content-Aware Fill tool in Adobe Photoshop is a machine learning-enabled feature that examines an image and envisages the accurate content to incorporate in a selected area.

The evolution of AI is propelling a bunch of benefits for the Graphic Designing Industry.

AI creates a solid foundation for design

Advances in AI have made designers available with a wide variety of tools in recent years. For example, you can find different types of online logo makers on the internet. You can make all sorts of logos using them, depending on your requirements. We no longer need to spend hours thinking about how to develop various sorts of banners, logos, and other elements. AI-assisted tools have made everything uncomplicated by providing a plethora of ready-to-use templates.

AI increases the speed with the effortless process

All of the manual work of designers has become a little bit easier with the introduction of AI-based solutions. Yes, solid knowledge and abilities are still required to develop something unique and outstanding, but an AI tool will make the execution process easier by putting things together for you. One of the main benefits of AI technology is that it allows you to take advantage of various forms of automated design processes. Working on a project as a graphic designer appears to be simpler than before, with numerous designing choices readily available now with the help of AI; especially if you don’t want to miss deadlines and face client yelling!

AI elevates structure identification

AI is extremely competent in recognizing various designs based on their underlying structure. It’s the same technology that’s used in a variety of structural recognition systems which are backed by artificial intelligence algorithms. This demonstrates the importance of artificial intelligence in image analysis. It also has the unique capacity to simplify complicated tasks in a matter of seconds, allowing the system to determine whether an object or design is correct.

AI simplifies design context interpretation

We’re all familiar with how traditional design software works. They are designed to be used in a sequential way. Managing all the design aspects takes some effort and dedication. On the other hand, AI-based software does not take this approach. Instead, they concentrate on comprehending the design context and fittingly developing solutions. In terms of deciphering shapes, typefaces, colors, and other design components; AI-based design tools are considered more beneficial. For example, designers using AI can determine which color suits a logo and how it should be used to meet the visualized outcome.

AI enables Personalized User Experience

We all know that AI technology is steadily improving, especially in terms of tailoring solutions. AI is assisting designers in determining which designs and colors are most appealing to consumers by using conversion anaevelytics. The designers can get a variety of conclusions from this personalized data. They first utilize analysis to strengthen the creative component of their ideas. Second, it enables them to adapt popular designs and make their work more appealing to the public. In other words, AI allows artists to create more amazing designs by giving each element of their artwork a notable look.

One of the best examples of bringing AI being artistic is seven billion jars of ‘ Nutella Unica’ jars. Where an Italian multinational manufacturer of branded chocolate and confectionery products wanted its sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread’s jars to have their unique personality just like Nutella’s consumers. This was accomplished using AI-based algorithms that mixed different patterns and colors for each design individually.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology created by humans to work smartly should be looked at as ‘Augmented intelligence’. For that matter, let’s not look at AI as a competition – look at it as a ‘companion’ because a machine only relies on what has been input into its coding and will always lack that human creative flair. In the past, when the world didn’t have computers, devices, or robots; graphic designers had their minds and canvases. AI has dramatically revolutionized industries and processes all over the world, and it will continue to do so in the future by catering to the demands of many sectors, including the creative world of Graphic Design.

Artificial intelligence has proven the promise of how technology can help artists worldwide with numerous design activities – from online logo designers to picture optimization tools, multiple things can be automated while designing by using AI’s intelligent features. Creativity is connecting old dots in new ways and robots cannot replace humans; they are here to be the Designer’s third hand. Because when the power of imagination meets the spiraling intelligence, the possibilities are eternal. It’s the era of AI, it’s the era of creating a bigger picture by collaborating with robots. Are you ready for the future of art?

This article is authored by Jaspal Khalsa, Creative Manager, iD Fresh Food Pvt. Ltd.

