Pankaj Singh Parihar moves on from Godrej group

Pankaj Singh Parihar the Vice President and Head of Digital, Godrej, parts ways from the multinational conglomerate after serving 8.5 years.

Pankaj Singh Parihar, Godrej Group’s Vice President and Head of Digital, Commerce and Transformation, has decided to part ways with the multinational conglomerate after serving 8.5 years in the company. He was a part of the leadership team at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL). He was leading the digital centre of excellence—digital marketing, digital commerce, and digital transformation at GCPL. He was also in charge of monitoring the entire cycle of consumer journeys on digital and digital marketing for all GCPL brands.

His responsibilities at the organization included driving and operating the D2C channel, overlooking the digital and growth marketing, creating a seamless data stack and driving actionable insights for the company.

Parihar joined Godrej Group in 2014 as Associate Vice President and Head of Digital Transformation. Before joining Godrej, he had amassed a perfect sense of professional judgment in the field of marketing communications, having worked for behemoth brands such as Ogilvy, Omnicom Media Group, and The Times Group, among others.

As a true-blue digital leader, he has consistently contributed to the growth of Godrej Group by connecting the holy trinity of marketing, technology, and consumers. His experience of building and scaling includes digital businesses and brands, digital marketing, D2C and e-commerce, scaling up products and platforms, and digital transformation for fast-paced multi-billion dollar enterprises. As a pioneering personality in the marketing communications industry, he has been awarded “50 Most Influential Digital Leaders – 2017”, “Top 100 Digital Marketing Leaders-2014” and “Young Super Achievers Award – 2011” by global bodies.

