PivotRoots acquires DeepFlux for an undisclosed amount

PivotRoots has acquired DeepFlux, a MarTech consultancy, for an undisclosed amount. The company will integrate DeepFlux into its Martech lab and consulting division, PivotConsult, in line with its vision to build a result-oriented marketing lab of the future.

Deepflux Co-founder, Abhimanyu Vyas will join Yogesh Kothari in leading the new entity PivotConsult as business head. Tarun Taneja who had joined as a late-stage co-founder at DeepFlux would continue being a part of PivotConsult. He was heading AI and ML at DeepFlux & will continue to lead for the joint entity.

Founded in 2018, DeepFlux has a range of Marketing Analytics Products such as Movie Box Office Optimisation Suite, External Intelligence and Digital Campaign Optimization backed by strong service providing clients market and customer intelligence. Last year, Pivotroots announced the launch of its MarTech lab and consulting division called PivotConsult and has acquired DeepFlux to grow faster in this space.

DeepFlux’s client base includes Disney, Fox Studios, Grasim Industries, Tata Starquik, Woodland, Damensch, GFK, and AT Kearney amongst others.

Speaking on the acquisition, Abhimanyu Vyas, Co-founder, DeepFlux, said, “We believe this association will prove to be a game-changer in serving the needs of Indian and global customers with data analytics and ML-based marketing solutions, especially in the Direct to Consumer(D2C) solutions space to stronghold their pivot’s marketing strategy.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Yogesh Kothari, Business head of PivotConsult said, “Abhimanyu & team have done a great job shaping up Deepflux in the last 3 years. They have built some great products across retail, entertainment and digital acquisition pieces and have done some great work in the measurement & CDP part, the acquisition will help us grow faster, with Deepflux we are already a 35 member team doing some great work for clients across verticals.

“Our vision is to build a result-oriented marketing lab and consulting vertical that will drive greater efficiencies and outputs for our current and future clients. I am delighted to welcome Abhimanyu, Tarun and the DeepFlux team to PivotRoots as we continue to strengthen our offer to local and global brands,” said Shibu Shivanandan – Co-founder & Managing Director – PivotRoots.

The agency is looking at scaling up the verticals like ML/AI, CDP, and Audiences and aiming to be 100+ people in the next 2 years in PivotConsult stand alone.

