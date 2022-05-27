Reddit announces its hosting a Reddit Talk Host Program

Reddit Talk Host Program will be held between June 15 and September 15, to enable moderators to be discovered at the top of the Home page, by allowing them to apply for the program and fulfill the prerequisites.

Moderators are required to host at least 4 talks every 30 days (12 total) between June 15 and September 15, 2022, as a part of the Reddit Talk Host Program to get a chance to win IRL rewards.

The talks would be promoted to relevant audiences at the top of Reddit and may get shared on Reddit’s social channels, and the hosts stand a chance to win Reddit hoodies, and mics, and get a trophy on their Reddit profile. They would also gain access to an exclusive community where they can chat with other hosts and the Reddit Talk product team.

Reddit Talk is a feature that lets moderators host live audio conversations in their communities, and was designed as a way to let users communicate in a real-time format, apart format from the usual text threads, images, videos, chats, and live streams.

How to join the Reddit Talk Host Program:

Apply to be a Host

Host 4 talks every 30 days between June 15 and September 15. Two hosts per community can team up to reach this goal

Keep the talk to last at least 30 minutes

