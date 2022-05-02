Advertising revenue totalled USD 1.11 Bn an increase of 23%: Twitter Q1 2022 Report
The Twitter Q1 2022 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers, the platform’s expectations for the next quarter and the financial year, and more.
Acquisition by Elon Musk and transformation to a privately-held company, the platform’s new offerings, advertising formats, and updates are also underlined in the Twitter Q1 2022 Report.
- Q1 revenue totalled 1.20 Bn USD an increase of 16% year-over-year, or 19% on a constant currency basis reflecting headwinds associated with the war in Ukraine
- When excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire, year-over-year growth was 22%
- Advertising revenue totalled 1.11 Bn USD an increase of 23%, or 26% on a constant currency basis
- Subscription and other revenue totalled 94 Mn USD, a decrease of 31% year-over-year, or a decrease of 5% year-over-year when excluding MoPub from the year-ago period
- Average monetizable daily active usage (mDAU)2 was 229.0 Mn for Q1, up 15.9% compared to Q1 of
- the prior year
- Average US mDAU was 39.6 Mn for Q1, up 6.4% compared to Q1 of the prior year
- Average international mDAU was 189.4 Mn for Q1, up 18.1% compared to Q1 of the prior year
- As announced on April 25, 2022, Twitter entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for 54.20 USD per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company. The transaction is expected to close in 2022, and has been approved by the board of directors of Twitter
