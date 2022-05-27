Stranger Things – Brands go upside down with creatives…

The last season of Stranger Things is out and had led brands to come up with Upside Down creatives, with their own unique spin to it.

Netflix’s Stranger Things returns for its final season. The imaginary town of Hawkins serves as the main location for the sci-fi horror show once more. Fragmented pop culture and a fast-paced news cycle have pushed brands to come up with creatives that celebrate the show.

Swiggy India’s upside down creative spoke to the audience in a literal upside down manner, Burger King India spoke about their Whopper in the show’s theme, and Zepto turned all the favourite snacks upside down.

Brands like Paytm, ixigo, Jar, and many more joined the Eleven fervour.

Here are some of the best Stranger Things creatives by brands, we came across.

Paytm

Dunzo

ixigo

Upstox

Jar

Housing.com

Swiggy India

toothsi Aligners

Kotak Securities

Livspace

Burger King India

Polycab India Limited

