Superwomen 2022: A happy mind creates a happy environment, says Neha Kulwal

Neha Kulwal, Country Manager, Admitad and winner of Social Samosa Superwomen 2022, talks about how there is no age limit for learning and adapting to new skills, in this day and age.

Like everything else, the pandemic has redefined the word Superwomen too. What do you think it means to be a superwoman in the New Normal?

The word Superwoman has got another meaning after the pandemic. Women who have been either managing their professional work or managing the house are now multitasking and balancing both their professional and personal life without any hassle. In fact, it makes them more resilient towards their life.

I can talk about my personal experience, the pandemic made me realize the power of resilience and balancing personal and professional life altogether. It not just helps me to manage my work-life balance efficiently but at the same allows me to express myself freely without any restriction. This is what I mean when I hear the word Superwoman.

A big part of success is mental health & work-life balance – how do you ensure to create work-life balance for yourself & those around you?

The foremost important aspect to be successful is to take care of yourself and your body. “A happy mind creates a happy environment”, is my motto thus I am into yoga and meditation. Furthermore, time planning is very crucial and essential, like scheduling your entire day not just for official work but for personal work as well. It is essential to learn new things every day, and for that I choose to read books during my leisure time.

While a lot has changed for the better in the A&M industry, what kind of challenges continue to exist for women? Especially with the whole WFH & hybrid work situation

In recent times, women’s leadership is being acknowledged by all and professionals are comfortable working under their leadership. At Admitad India, we believe in equality and giving equal opportunities to all irrespective of their gender and I urge all organizations to do the same.

Also, with the whole WFH & hybrid work situation, it is important to set bars & limitations to every sphere of life. Managing the family and the workplace together has become the new normal. Just not that, the biggest lesson that this system brought in employees is valuing each other’s time. This working module made us realize that you don’t need to sit for a couple of hours to fix a thing. A simple scheduled call can fix a lot of things. A much needed effective module is sure to stay.

What in your opinion, helped you excel in your career?

One big thing is that I am always determined to keep up with my learning. With time I have realized that the mind should be balanced and sound to understand the skill sets one wants to achieve in life.

One Superwoman you look up to & why

One superwoman whom I admire and look up to is Indra Nooyi. I am a big-time admirer of her ways of leading her life. I have learnt to enjoy what I am doing, because she always told “A person should love her/his job, you should do it not because it’s your job but you should do it because you love to do what you are doing job but you should do it because you love to do what you are doing”. Her leadership skills and decision making power are the two skills I have tried to incorporate in my daily life.

One thing you would like to change about this industry

This industry has particularly faced many challenges over the years and with time overcome those challenges. However, transparency and technology adaptation in the ecosystem to work digitally are the major two changes that are in need for this industry.

One thing that this industry desperately needs

We have always tried to be up to date when it comes to the industry. However, I believe a balanced use & new adaptation of technology is much needed for the time being, considering all the digital channels.

One tip for all aspiring A&M professionals out there

“There is no age limit for learning and adapting to new skills and one should continue it for lifetime.”

