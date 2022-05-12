Titus Upputuru and Ayesha Ghosh move on from Taproot Dentsu

In a recent development, two senior resources have exited Taproot Dentsu – Titus Upputuru and Ayesha Ghosh.

Titus Upputuru served as the National Creative Director and Ayesha Ghosh was the Chief Executive Officer at Taproot Dentsu. The agency confirmed the exit.

In an official statement, Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India: “Both Ayesha and Titus are great talents, and I am thankful to them for all their contributions at dentsu. As we gear up for our next phase of growth and continue to pursue our global ambitions into becoming the most integrated agency of the world, we will keep transitioning more and more of our strong & young powerhouses into our leaders of tomorrow. We will also continue to add some exceptionally new talent who will embark with us on this fresh & exciting journey.”

Upputuru has been a part of the Taproot team for the past 11 years, while Ghosh joined in 2015. Prior to this, she was with Contract Advertising. Earlier this year, dentsu India appointed Aalap Desai as CCO of Taproot Dentsu & isobar India.

Comments