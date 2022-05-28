A look at World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 campaigns

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 brands release campaigns that not only talk about the stigma attached to periods, but also discuss key challenges such as period poverty, self-care, and more.

We grew up whispering whenever we had to buy sanitary napkins, which were then wrapped in black polythene and given over. Tackling such stigmas and biases, on May 28, the world celebrates Menstrual Hygiene Day. The day aims to break down the taboos surrounding menstruation and to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for all women and girls. World Menstrual Hygiene Day Campaigns 2022 attempt to contribute towards achieving this.

Marking this day, brands have come up with new initiatives or reinvigorated the existing ones.

Sirona Hygiene launched its claim #PeriodsForAll drive, with the donation of 5000 menstrual cups to underprivileged menstruators across India along with training over 3 menstrual cycles on how to use the cup to ensure adoption.

Stayfree released a campaign encouraging fathers to talk about periods to their daughters. Kotex on the other hand, launched in India its Overnight Period Panties #OwnTheNight.

Brands have come up with great campaigns to acknowledge women’s pain and to raise awareness about cleanliness and self-care. Here’s a look at some World Menstrual Hygiene Day campaigns from 2022.

It's time to stop saying "that time of the month". It's time to #ChangeThePsychle with Ujaas – An Initiative By Aditya Birla Education Trust.

