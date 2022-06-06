361 Degrees wins creative & digital mandate for RB Diagnostic

361 Degrees will now be responsible for providing end-to-end strategy, and marketing solutions to RB Diagnostic.

With the new collaboration, 361 Degrees is all set to play the role of a primary creative agency for digital and print collaterals, providing end-to-end strategy, content, designing, search and social marketing solutions. Spread across Kolkata, Howrah and Nepal, RB Diagnostic is one of Eastern India’s largest preventive healthcare networks.

“361 Degrees will be the one-stop solution for catering to our 360-degree digital marketing needs,” remarked Gopal Agarwal, Co-owner of RB Diagnostic, on the new collaboration.

Further, Abhinaya Goenka, Co-owner of RB Diagnostic said “361 Degrees is full of young, dynamic talent.I love their ideas and am hoping to have an incredibly successful association with them!”

Aarushi Saria, founder of 361 Degrees, added, “361 Degrees is proud to be associated with RB Diagnostic Private Limited. Their contribution to preventive healthcare is truly inspirational. We look forward to help them enhance their digital presence and increase mindshare in a crowded, highly competitive space.”

Comments