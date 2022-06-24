Admatazz bags the creative mandate for Wellbeing Nutrition

Admatazz will aim to amplify the brand reach by creating ad content for varied demographics spanning India, the Middle East and the US, for Wellbeing Nutrition.

Wellbeing Nutrition is a nutraceutical company offering a range of nutrient-rich products. Through performance marketing activities, their goal is to highlight their product offerings and encourage the audience into adopting a healthier lifestyle effortlessly, in association with Admatazz.

Speaking on the account win, Samyaak Jain, Head of Client Growth at Admatazz, said, “After exploring Wellbeing Nutrition’s carefully curated, delicious products and realizing how easy everyday nutrition can be, we’re delighted to bring these products to the fore and help more and more people become familiar with them. With digital evolving rapidly, we look forward to providing engaging, clutter-breaking content and building Wellbeing Nutrition’s presence in the market through the right set of marketing channels.”

Saurabh Kapoor, Co-Founder at Wellbeing Nutrition added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with the young and dynamic team at Admatazz, and truly believe we’ve partnered with the right team to help us spearhead the nutrition revolution in India, and globally”.

Comments