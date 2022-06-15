Ashish Bhasin joins RD&X Network as the Co-Founder & Chairman

Ashish Bhasin as the Co-Founder & Chairman of RD&X Network intends to create the platform-driven future of the advertising industry

Ashish Bhasin has joined as the Co-Founder and Chairman of RD&X Network. Formerly the CEO APAC of Dentsu, Bhasin offers 34 years of industry expertise, including 24 successful agency acquisitions, management of 10,000+ people, and over $4 billion in APAC ad expenditure.

Prior to this, he spent 13 years with Dentsu as its chief executive officer Asia-Pacific (APAC) and chairman of India.

Commenting on this occasion Ashish Bhasin said “MadTech, a combination of MarTech and AdTech, is clearly the future of our industry as digital spends cross 60% globally, reaching over a trillion dollars by 2027. Rajiv and the RD&X Network team have developed a unique AI-based platform that will enable direct clients, clients wanting to in-house, as well as digital, and advertising agencies. With one of the finest technology teams, and a committed founder with experience and drive like Rajiv, RD&X Network has the potential to become the first India-Out, platform-based global advertising and marketing startup. The opportunity to mentor and guide this process attracted me to join the RD&X Network. It is also my first entrepreneurial venture as a co-founder and I am delighted to partner with Rajiv.”

Praising Bhasin’s accolades and experience, our Founder & CEO Rajiv Dingra said, “Ashish is an advertising and media legend, who brings with him the unique experience and wisdom of scaling the digital advertising business, both organically and inorganically, across several markets, regions, and with diverse entrepreneurs. We have worked together in the past when WATConsult joined Dentsu, and I have witnessed his amazing zeal and drive first-hand as a leader always seeking to build the future of advertising by inspiring his team. We are extremely excited to have him on board as our Co-Founder & Chairman. Together, we intend to create the platform-driven future of the advertising industry as we take this step.”

